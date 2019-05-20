Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Maharashtra

national

The incident took place at around 6.30 am near the Kothi police outpost when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti- Naxal unit of Maharashtra police, were on patrolling duty in a forest area near Koparsi village

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, a police official said. According to the police, no casualty was reported from either side during the firing. The skirmish took place at around 6.30 am near the Kothi police outpost when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti- Naxal unit of Maharashtra police, were on patrolling duty in a forest area near Koparsi village, the official said.

Maharashtra: A brief exchange of fire took place between state police and Naxals in Kopori Gaon forest area in Gadchiroli; Naxals managed to escape. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

The Maoists on seeing the security personnel, started firing at them, to which the police retaliated, the officer added. The exchange of fire continued for over an hour following which the rebels fled into the forest, he said. "There was no report of any casualty on either side," he said, adding that combing operation was on in the area. On May 1, at least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed after suspected Maoists attacked a police vehicle in Gadchiroli.

Recent highlights of Gadchiroli

A major IED blast has rocked the red corridor of Gadchiroli area on May 1, when the state is celebrating its 59th Anniversary of the formation of the State of Maharashtra. Confirming the incident, district Collector Shekar Singh said, "The incident happened in the jungle area near Lendhir village, Kurkheda Thesil, which is around 78 kilometers from the district headquarters." Highly placed police officials informed mid-day online that the incident happened around 1.30 pm when the C-60 commandos were carrying out a routine combing. Senior police officials and additional forces have been pressed to service along with ambulances. IG Anti Naxal Operations Sharad Shelar said that the vehicle which was blown off was carrying QRT Quick Response Team Commandoes, Reinforcements have been sent to the spot and air support will follow shortly.

Over a 100 people have been booked for the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli in which 15 QRT Jawans and one civilian were killed last week. During investigations the police came to know that the person behind the attack was named Bhaskar, the Divisional commander of Naxals in the Maharashtra region. There are two separate FIRs are registered against him, one for arson and another for IED blast. Along with Bhaskar, sources said, 99 others have been booked in the case. According to sources, the criminal conspiracy was hatched by the Central Committee members of CPI (Maoist). The persons have been charged with the intention of unseating the democratically elected government through armed revolution.

