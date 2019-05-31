Meryl Streep doesn't agree with the term 'toxic masculinity'
Actress Meryl Streep doesn't agree with the term "toxic masculinity", and says that the use of the expression can be harmful to boys.
She made the comment while taking part in a question and answer session for the upcoming second season of "Big Little Lies", in which Streep is a new cast member, reports independent.co.uk.
During the talk, which was hosted by Vanity Fair, Streep addressed the topic of toxic masculinity while discussing an anecdote about a male fan who had told actress Nicole Kidman that he enjoyed the show.
The three-time Oscar winner explained that she dislikes the term because, in her opinion, all individuals can exhibit toxic behaviour, regardless of gender.
"Sometimes I think we're hurt. We hurt our boys by calling something toxic masculinity. I do," Streep said.
"And I don't find (that) putting those two words together... because women can be pretty f***ing toxic. It's toxic people. We have our good angles and we have our bad ones," she added.
Streep said that she thinks labels can be "less helpful" than direct communication when calling out detrimental behaviour.
"We're all on the boat together. We've got to make it work," she said. The second season of "Big Little Lies" will air in India on Star World.
