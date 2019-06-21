Mumbai: 42-year-old man's decomposed body found in public toilet in Khar

crime

According to the police, the body was completely decomposed and seems to be over four-five days old. As it was inside a public toilet, which was rarely in use with the door locked from inside, nobody noticed it lying there

A decomposed body of a 42-year-old man was found inside a public toilet at Kadam Nagar in Khar West on Thursday afternoon. The person was later identified as Ramesh Singh, who used to work at a private shop near Khar Railway Station. The Khar Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are further investigating the matter.

A phone call was made to the police after people could get a stench in the afternoon around 1:30 pm. The Khar Police team reached the spot within a few minutes and after a panchnama, the body was sent for post-mortem.

"The ADR has been registered in the matter and we are investigating it further. So far we do not suspect any foul play here," said PI Daya Nayak of Khar Police station who holds the additional charge of senior Police Inspector.

"The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after the detailed post mortem report," added Daya Naik.

According to the police, the body was completely decomposed and seems to be over four-five days old. As it was inside a public toilet, which was rarely in use with the door locked from inside, nobody noticed it lying there. The fire brigade team was also called to break open the door in order to recover the body.

"We have checked his call records. The last call he made was to someone on Monday and he last spoke to his wife on Sunday," said an officer.

The deceased man's wife who lives in Dombivli was also informed and she has identified the body.

