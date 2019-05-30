Mumbai-bound AI flight grounded at Heathrow Airport, leaves 600 passengers stranded
The flight was running in full capacity and has been delayed by over 48 hours now, leaving passengers stranded at Heathrow airport
London: An Air India flight from Heathrow to Delhi has been grounded for the last two days due to a technical glitch. AI 162, scheduled to depart for Delhi around 9:47AM, suffered a technical glitch, due to which it had to be grounded. "AI engineering team from Heathrow airport examined and sought equipment for the aircraft. The engineering team with required equipment is ready to travel from Mumbai to Heathrow," Air India sources said on Wednesday.
The national carrier provides daily services from London to Delhi. The flight in question was running in full capacity and has been delayed by over 48 hours now, leaving passengers stranded at Heathrow airport. Air India has offered hotel accommodation to the stranded passengers.
Nearly 600 passengers travelling between London and Mumbai on Wednesday were stranded in an airport hotel all day leaving them exhausted and angry. A total of 293 passengers from the 13.15 Air India Flight had been forced to spend the night at the hotel on Tuesday, 28 May after their flight was grounded because of a fuel leak. They had spent all day Wednesday in the room at the hotel, provided by Air India, but said they were given no information from Air India as to when they could fly and no refund.
