Mumbai: Central Railway builds station's roof by enclosing 20-year-old tree at Mulund

The Central Railway managed to save a 20-year-old tree by building the Mulund railway station's roof encompassing the tree

The Central Railway authorities managed to save a 20-year-old tree by encompassing the tree into the station's roof. Pic/Twitter Rajendra B. Aklekar

On May 31, 2019, commuters travelling by the Central Railway were in for a surprise when they spotted Mulund Railway station's roof being built by encompassing a tree. The tree hitting the railway station roof came as a shock and surprise as there have been many instances in the past where full-grown trees have been chopped off and killed in the name of development or safety keeping the monsoon in mind.

Kudos! @Central_Railway Mumbai has managed to save a 20 year old tree at Mulund station by building the station's roof encompassing the tree. @mid_day photos. pic.twitter.com/XVivrp2S9j — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 31, 2019

In order to build the roof at Mulund station, the management of Central Railway, Mumbai took the decision of building the station's new roof without disturbing a 20-year-old tree, which was accommodated after boring a hole in the roof.

In this way, the Central Railway not only managed to build the station roof but also managed to save the 20-year-old tree by building the station's roof encompassing the tree. Mid-day Journalist Rajendra B. Aklekar was the first to report about the same and took to social networking site Twitter to share pictures of the same.



As soon as pictures of the tree encompassing the roof went viral netizens took to his post to heap praises on Central Railway. One user wrote, "Good Efforts", while another raised question as to what will happen when the tree grows day by day.

Here's how netizens reacted to Central Railway's noble idea:

This indeed is a silver lining..... amidst news of so many trees being hacked down.. — Mumbai Matters™âÂ³ï¸Â (@mumbaimatterz) May 31, 2019

Ye hui na baat. Where there is a will there is a way. Superb!! — Sonal (@Sonalathnikar) May 31, 2019

At last some positive creativity! Well done Central Railways. Hope it's an inspiration — Jatin AcharyaðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@acharya_jatin) May 31, 2019

Great!!! It’s actually highlight beauty of the entry structure with positive vibes.ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ´ — Jignesh (@jignesh220) May 31, 2019

Awesome....... kudos to the man behind this. Bravo CR ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Santosh Verulkar (@VerulkarSantosh) May 31, 2019

thanks india railway to be more responsible towards our nature... inspiration to others.

Kudos ðÂÂÂ — Sandy Gaur #à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥Âà¤¯ (@san_deepk) May 31, 2019

Now that the Central Railway has managed to save the tree by encompassing it with the station roof, the only question that now remains is, will other decision-making bodies follow this example?

