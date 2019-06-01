Mumbai: Idli vendor seen using toilet water, FDA launches investigation

national

A video of a Mumbai street food vendor was shared on social media. In the video, the vendor can be seen using tap water from Borivli Railway Station toilet to prepare food. The Food and Drug Administration has launched an investigation into the same.

The vendor who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from the toilet to prepare the chutney. The chutney is served as an accompaniment to idli. However, the time or date of the incident has not been mentioned anywhere.

The FDA has also issued a public warning using such contaminated water.

Shailesh Adhav of FDA branch in Mumbai told Hindustan Times, "The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others, who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected."

He added, "When the person is caught, his license will be checked and if any sample is found, it will be seized and then necessary action will be taken."

He also said that it is necessary to probe that when and where was the video taken. "We have seen the video. We have to check which place the video was shot at. Action as necessary will be taken after the probe."

