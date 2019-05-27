Mumbai: WR Ladies coach changes logo of women coaches, replaces ghunghat with office wear

national

The new logo is larger than the original one so that the commuters do not mistake it for a general compartment

In a step towards women empowerment, Western Railways is modernising the logo which was used to mark women coaches. Currently, the logo shows a woman who has a pallu on her head. Very soon, you will see a woman in a formal suit in place of the earlier logo.

Not just that, posters of inspiring women like astronaut Kalpana Chawla, cricketer Maithili Raj and Badminton player Saina Nehwal will be displayed inside the coaches. 12 coaches have been revamped with the new logo while another two are expected to roll out in a few weeks.

WR General Manager AK Gupta was on an inspection when he felt that the logos and signages on trains were required to be more prominent. The redesigning of the logo then began and officials were set out for the task. The officials realised that the traditional picture of a woman in a saree did not adequately fit the image of a woman of today.

Chief PRO of Western Railway, Ravindra Bhakar told Mumbai Mirror, "The idea was to adopt an icon that will do justice and represent today's women in this city, who are independent and successful."

Western Railway officials zeroed in on a design which could replace the earlier one. Several images were designed by an internal team and the one with the suit and alms folded was finalised because it reflected the confident, modern Indian woman.

The red diagonal strips which mark the first-class compartment have also been enhanced and coaches which are reserved for senior citizens will be marked in yellow.

