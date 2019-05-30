Narendra Modi 2.0: Will these people make it to the new cabinet list?

national

It is likely that JDU will get two ministerial berths in the Union Council

Indian Parliament

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will come to a close on Thursday after Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister, along with his Union Council of Ministers.

Internet is speculating as to who will make it the final cut to the cabinet ministers. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah met for nearly four hours to give final touches to the list.

As per sources, Amit Shah will continue to be the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party before being inducted in the Union Council of Ministers.

The nation wants to know that who will be the country's next finance minister as Arun Jaitley who held the position earlier opted out of the ministry citing health reasons.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid him a surprise visit and a meeting took place between the two for nearly 25 minutes.

According to India Today, it is likely that JDU will get two ministerial berths in the Union Council. Shiv Sena, which has demanded four seats is likely to get only two.

Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel will make it to the Union Council of Ministers, while Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Badal will also make a comeback.

The chances of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan and Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale to be inducted into the Cabinet are also high.

States that will be rewarded well are West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and the North-East.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra, and Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra also visited Amit Shah where they spent close to two hours.

