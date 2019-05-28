Narendra Modi, BJP leaders pay tribute to Veer Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary

national

Modi also posted a long video of him describing the personality of Savarkar, with visuals of him bowing before the Hindutva ideologue

Pic Courtesy/ Narendra Modi Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the Indian independence activist and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy Veer Damodar Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Narendra Modi said, "We bow to Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. Veer Savarkar epitomises courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong India. He inspired many people to devote themselves towards the nation building."

He also posted a long video of him describing the personality of Savarkar, with visuals of him bowing before the Hindutva ideologue. This is the first time that Narendra Modi being the Prime Minister has made and posted such a video.

Apart from Modi, other BJP leaders including L K Advani and Sumitra Mahajan paid tribute to Savarkar. Both these leaders paid floral tribute to the Indian independence activist at the Parliament earlier in the day.

Veer Sakar Jayanti is celebrated all over finished India in remembrance of Veer Sakar. His birthday festivities is celebrated on 28 May in 2019 annually in India. Political leaders and netizens took to social media platform Twitter to pay tribute to the great reformer.

Inputs from ANI

