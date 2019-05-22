New post by Mumbai Police on card game 'UNO' is nostalgic yet funny

national

Mumbai Police on Twitter posted a hilarious tweet on the famous card game 'UNO' and it brings back all the childhood memories

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police did it again! The Twitter account of Mumbai Police known for its quirky and funny posts, recently came up with another witty tweet to create awareness about drink and drive and we can not get enough of it. Mumbai Police on Twitter come up with the wittiest puns delivering the best social messages leaving their followers stunned and this time they incorporated the legendary card game 'UNO' to spread their message.

Mumbai Police posted this hilarious post on Wednesday captioning it as 'Numero 'Uno' response to drunk driving: NO. #DontDrinkAndDrive.' They have a unique way of moral policing their fans by incorporating humour with social messages. They actively create civic and social awareness through their hilarious posts and videos on the social media platform. Mumbai Police on Twitter has earned many youth followers for their witty yet responsible messages.

Best Tweets From Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is known and praised for its hard work and entertaining people with their witty tweets on twitter. They actively create social and civic awareness through their hilarious posts and videos on the social media platform. Another post by the Mumbai Police on road rules and regulations surfaced the internet and it has created a buzz on the internet. They posted a meme of Mr. Bean, a British comedy sitcom by Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson that made everybody laugh their hearts out. Mr. Bean starring Atkinson as the title character attracted a large television audience. Mumbai police posted this new tweet captioning it 'Go to sleep before the road puts you to it! #DontDriveTired' and requests its readers to avoid driving if sleepy. The Mr. Bean tweet creates a nostalgia bringing back the childhood memories yet creates a strong impact on the message.

Mumbai Police on Twitter came up with a small video to create awareness about the whole concept of consent which is a huge issue in our country. The video features two love birds, where the male bird is constantly trying to approach the female but is pushed away by her. After multiple tries, he gives up and walks away. This video was shared by the Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter and the caption was on point,' Everyone appreciates consent! #ANoMeansNo #RespectConsent.' Netizens responded to this post with positivity and appreciation for the social message it carried. Mumbai Police on Twitter with more than four million followers has always stunned their audience with their witty posts and social messages.

