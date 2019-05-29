Radhika Apte raises the mercury levels with her latest pictures

bollywood

Radhika Apte took to her Instagram and shared pictures which have set the temperature soaring already.

Radhika Apte's pictures from Instagram

Radhika Apte exactly knows how to keep her social media fans updated. The actress of Bollywood often treats her fans with her sizzling pictures and now, she is back with another set of glamorous pictures.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures which have set the temperature soaring already. In the picture, we can see Radhika donning the boss lady look. Dressed in baby pink velvet pants, Radhika looked hot as always. She paired the pants with dark blue velvet coat and a chic looking inner which had the combination of both the colours. A dash of a bloody red lipstick completed her look.

In the other picture, we can see Radhika donning a hot ruffled purple velvet dress with a dash of bold red lipstick shade, looking sexy as ever. Radhika Apte known for her brave choice of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' all across is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms.

Radhika Apte's acting has spoken louder than her words ever since she made her debut with a short film, Ahalya- a character nested in the hearts of the audiences and the filmmakers, alike. Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses.



Radhika Apte

Also read: Radhika Apte nailed the look in her neon green ensemble at an event

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair were last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

Also read: See picture: Radhika Apte has husband Benedict Taylor's initials tattooed on her leg and it's hot!

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates