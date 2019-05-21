Radhika Apte nailed the look in her neon green ensemble at an event

bollywood-fashion

Radhika Apte was seen in town flaunting her neon green short dress was giving us major summer vibes along with a jacket

Radhika Apte at the event

Being omnipresent on every platform possible, Radhika Apte is being hailed as the new indie star of our times. Recently, the actress was seen in town flaunting her neon green short dress was giving us major summer vibes along with a jacket. The actress paired the short dress with statement earrings and soft waves with subtle makeup which made a whole look for the indie actress Radhika Apte, edgy and sizzling!

Indie star Radhika Apte known for her brave choice of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' all across is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms.

Radhika Apte's acting has spoken louder than her words ever since she made her debut with a short film, Ahalya- a character nested in the hearts of the audiences and the filmmakers, alike. Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

