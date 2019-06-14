Raj Thackeray turn 51: Some lesser known facts about MNS founder

famous-personalities

Raj Thackeray apart from being the founder of MNS is also an orator, music lover and a cartoonist!

Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray, the founder of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was born on June 14, 1968, to Kunda and Shrikant Thackeray. Raj Thackeray's father Shrikant was the younger brother of Bal Thackeray while his mother was the younger sister of Bal Thackeray's wife Meena Thackeray. Raj Thackeray is the founder of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and a cousin of Uddhav Thackeray. He is the nephew of Shiv Sena supremo, Bal Thackeray. In 2006, he resigned from his uncle's party and announced his intention to start a new political party in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray on 9 March 2006 founded a party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Raj Thackeray is political leader, orator and a cartoonist. Raj Thackeray was ventured into politics from an early age, as he had attended innumerable rallies with his uncle Bal Thackeray. Raj Thackeray is married to Sharmila Wagh who is the daughter of Marathi cinema photographer, producer-director Mohan Wagh. The couple is blessed with two children, son Amit Thackeray and daughter Urvashi Thackeray. He was a music lover and learned to play the guitar, tabla and the violin at a young age.

Raj also contributed cartoons to Marmik, the weekly magazine that was started by the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Raj Thackeray is known for relentlessly voicing his opinion for the Marathi people. During the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Raj Thackeray soft-launched his son Amit into politics and held road shows across the city. During the civic polls in 2017, Amit started a Facebook page to interact with the youth.

