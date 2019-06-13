Reality show winner Afreen Rahat bags Ekta Kapoor's serial
Before foraying into acting, Afreen was crowned as Miss Delhi, India finalist in 2017. Apparently, she has been roped in as the lead for a television show by Ekta Kapoor
Reality show winner Afreen Rahat has become amongst the popular faces in the glamour circuit. Afreen made her debut on the national television with a reality show titled, Date To Remember. Being one of the strong contenders on the show, Afreen swept the crown of the winner of the show. Later, she was offered many opportunities from the reality show channel, which caters primarily to the youth, to debut on their show, Elevator Pitch.
Before foraying into acting, Afreen was crowned as Miss Delhi, India finalist in 2017. Apparently, she has been roped in as the lead for a television show by Ekta Kapoor. Talking about it, she said, "I always wanted to be an actor. I remember enjoying watching TV shows with my mother. I think I was just five when I decided that acting would be the only profession I'll pursue. While I always loved TV shows, now that world is even more special for me, because I'm set to make my debut on the small screen."
What kind of preparations has Afreen done for the huge opportunity thrown at her, she says, "I will be playing the lead actress and the workshop has already started." However, she refused to divulge any details about the show. "I can't reveal much about the show, yet," said the young actress.
There are many television actors, who, after having a fruitful stint in the television industry have jumped in the world of Bollywood. Ask her if she aspires to be seen on the big screens, Afreen feels that television is a stepping stone to Bollywood. "Yes, it's true. Though TV and films are very different mediums, TV is the stepping stone for films."
