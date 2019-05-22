Reese Witherspoon on Legally Blonde 3: We're meeting about it

Updated: May 22, 2019, 11:03 IST | PTI

During her appearance on the Ellen Show, Reese Witherspoon said the team is still discussing the film.

Actor Reese Witherspoon has given an update on the third part of her "Legally Blonde" franchise. During her appearance on the "Ellen Show", Witherspoon said the team is still discussing the film. "We're meeting about it. I mean, we're definitely talking about it. I don't know. Do you guys want to see 'Legally Blonde 3'?" Witherspoon asked the audience.

"I mean, it's sort of about women being underestimated and I think it's a good idea -- that things have changed, but not that much has changed!" she added. The 43-year-old actor had kick-started the series with 2001's "Legally Blonde", where she played the idealistic Elle Woods who follows her boyfriend to a law school in order to win him back. A sequel, titled "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde", was released in 2003.

In June last year, Witherspoon had announced that she will be reprising her role in a threequel which would hit the theatres on Valentine's Day in 2020. Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine is expected to produce the film.

