Richa Chadha doesn't believe in having war of words in public

Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha says she doesn't believe in having war of words on public platforms. Instead, she likes to confront the issues directly with the person concerned.

Richa expressed her views when she appeared on the "By Invite Only" show, according to a statement.

"If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn't have a war of words with them on a public platform," he said. "This is because I don't want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I'd say it one-on-one," she added.

Opening up about crass behaviour by trolls, Richa said: "I posted something for World Earth Day and the font was in green and they were like green is your favourite colour because your boyfriend is Pakistani." Richa appeared on the show along with Mallika Dua.

Asked about Bollywood actors who should stop singing, Mallika said: "Farhan Akhtar and Alia Bhatt". Richa, on the other hand, asked about the weirdest rumour she has heard about herself, said: "That I was dating Saqib Saleem". The episode of "By Invite Only" will air on Zoom on Saturday.

Critically-acclaimed actor Richa Chadha says there is always a room for good artistes. The actor, who started her Bollywood career in 2008 with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, impressed both the audience as well as the critics with her performance in Gangs of Wasseypur series.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are said to be dating each other, often discuss their fitness regime and she had been raving about Ali's current fitness progress under Mustafa's workout regime. Richa, who is a fitness freak herself, and keeps herself busy by daily gyming dedicatedly is now going to be trained by Mustafa.

Currently, Richa is undergoing kabaddi training for her upcoming sports film Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Her training under the fitness expert will be an added advantage for her kabaddi training. Mustafa is going to be a common connection between Richa and Ali when it comes to fitness.

