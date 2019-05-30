Robber accidentally drops Rs 1.5 crore on road while escaping cops

crime

The robber was spotted carrying three bags full of cash by the police officer and while trying to flee the crime scene, the clumsy burglar accidentally dropped one of the bags of money which had money worth Rs 1.5 crore

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a robber being hunted by cops decided to abandon around to Rs 1.56 crore in the middle of a street and fled the spot. This incident took place on May 27 when the Kottapuram Police Station’s police personnel decided to give the suspicious person a run for his money. After stealing around Rs 1.5 crore from a residence located in Anna Salai, the robber was spotted carrying three bags full of cash around 2.30 am by police personnel on night patrol. While trying to flee the crime scene, the clumsy burglar accidentally dropped one of the bags which led to suspicion.

The chase which lasted for almost 10 minutes and the burglar dumped the other two bags on the road and fled the spot. According to India Times, patrolling officers found the bags and recovered Rs 1,56,61,560. A complaint has been registered in the Saidapet Police Station on Tuesday morning. Bengaluru Police later discovered that the money stolen was from the residence of M Balasubramanian, a businessman. The investigation is still underway.

In another incident, the police have registered a case against the branch manager of the City Co-Operative Bank Ltd, Dahisar after an inspector accused him of misplacing the jewellery he mortgaged for a Rs 4 lakh loan. In his complaint filed on Saturday, 47-year-old Pramod Tawde said the jewellery was worth Rs 12 lakh.

According to the complaint filed at the MHB police station in Borivli, Tawde mortgaged his wife's ornaments against a loan on December 21, 2017. On March 26 this year, he went to the bank to pay his monthly installment when branch manager Santosh Neurkar informed him his jewellery was missing from the bank's safe, said the police.

Also Read: Domestic help accused in Delhi robbery worth Rs 15 lakh nabbed from Bangalore





Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates