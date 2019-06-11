Rohit Sharma rakes up a storm by suggesting Yuvraj Singh deserved a better farewell

cricket

Yuvraj Singh retired from International cricket and the IPL on June 10, 2019, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious cricket career.

Rohit Sharma with Yuvraj Singh

Retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, has raked up a controversy, suggesting the World Cup winner and the Man of the Series of the 2011 World Cup deserved a better farewell.

You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh parted ways with cricket at a plush South Mumbai hotel yesterday. In his farewell speech, Yuvraj Singh had revealed that the BCCI had offered him a farewell match if he would fail the Yo Yo test.

However, Yuvraj Singh passed the Yo Yo test, making him eligible for a Team India call-up but ineligible for a farewell match. Yuvraj Singh last played a match in India colours in 2017.

Yuvraj Singh was last seen on the field for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019. After a decent display on the field in the first 4 matches, Yuvraj Singh was dropped from the Mumbai Indians playing 11 in favour of a young Ishan Kishan.

