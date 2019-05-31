S Jaishankar's son attracts eyeballs with his reply on a tweet
Dhruva's father Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018 and was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government
New Delhi: Dhruva Jaishankar, son of newly appointed Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attracted eyeballs with his reply on a tweet seeking help with a passport or visa. Dhruva's father Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018 and was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government.
But as soon as Jaishankar was announced as the minister of External Affairs, Dhruva received a request regarding help with visa or passport. Replying to the tweet, Dhruva first tweeted, "Dude. Wrong Twitter handle."
Dude. Wrong Twitter handle. https://t.co/5RoWA4WgEy— Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) May 31, 2019
In the second tweet, he said, "Before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems." He added, "I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons - I try to stay clear of those)."
And before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems.— Dhruva Jaishankar (@d_jaishankar) May 31, 2019
I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons - I try to stay clear of those).
The tweet was later deleted by the twitter user, though the replies by Dhruva stand on the micro blogging site. Here's how Twitter reacted...
He meant no favours. Read it correct— Pankaj Patel (@ppatel072) May 31, 2019
Hahahaha. A well deserved appointment. Look forward to see your father in Rajya Sabha.— Abhishek Toshniwal (@toshniwal111) May 31, 2019
Ha ha good one— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) May 31, 2019
Good luck with maintaining Twitter notifications ð¤ª— karthikkakoor (@karthikkakoor) May 31, 2019
Anyway Congrats, he really deserved it. We look up to a new era.
Mr. Jaishankar I have met you in person in 2013.— Maulik (@Maulik51154407) May 31, 2019
You've carved yourself a niche in strategic thinking.
With due respect, such humour isn't the best thing to tweet right now, given that Dr. S. Jaishankar's strategic appointment is something of a very serious nature.
Hahahaha. Congratulations to you and your family for a well deserved and hopeful appointment!— Dree Mehta (@Dree18780823) May 31, 2019
