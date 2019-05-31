S Jaishankar's son attracts eyeballs with his reply on a tweet

Published: May 31, 2019, 19:20 IST | mid-day online desk

Dhruva's father Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018 and was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government

Dhruva Jaishankar

New Delhi: Dhruva Jaishankar, son of newly appointed Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attracted eyeballs with his reply on a tweet seeking help with a passport or visa. Dhruva's father Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018 and was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government.

But as soon as Jaishankar was announced as the minister of External Affairs, Dhruva received a request regarding help with visa or passport. Replying to the tweet, Dhruva first tweeted, "Dude. Wrong Twitter handle."

In the second tweet, he said, "Before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems." He added, "I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons - I try to stay clear of those)."

The tweet was later deleted by the twitter user, though the replies by Dhruva stand on the micro blogging site. Here's how Twitter reacted...

