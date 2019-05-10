Salman Khan devoted 2.5 hours for his salt and pepper look!

bollywood

The prosthetics for Salman Khan were designed by a UK-based company and executed with Indian make-up artists. The making and the efforts of the cast and the makers show the grandeur of the film

Bharat poster

Salman Khan devoted 2.5 hours before the shoot to get into his salt and pepper look for Bharat. The actor took his fans by surprise with the first poster itself. The portrayal of the character with different stages of life is a treat for every fan to watch.

The look does have a lot of hard work put in by the makers and Salman Khan, himself.

The director recently revealed in an interview by quoting, "It's a very tedious process, but he would be patient. It would take him two-and-a-half hours to get ready. After the narration, he understood that not only did the script demand it, but this look is also very significant in keeping with his character graph. He was very supportive of the idea and the entire process."

Salman Khan had to try out 20 different beards and moustaches for the look before finalising the perfect fit. The actor's patience was appreciated by the director and the makers.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

