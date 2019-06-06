Sanjay Dutt on dad Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary: I miss you!

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt shared a black and white photograph of himself with his father and his sister. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!"

Sunil Dutt with kids. Pic/instagram.com/duttsanjay

Sanjay Dutt posted a heartwarming message for his late father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, today, June 6, saying that he misses him every day. On actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniversary, Sanjay took to Instagram to remember his father.

The actor shared a black and white photograph of himself with his father and his sister. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!"

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you! A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onJun 6, 2019 at 1:18am PDT

Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He had worked in memorable films such as Sadhna, Ek Phool Char Kaante, Gumraah, Mera Saaya, Mother India and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Mumbai.

Sanjay's fans got a glimpse of the bond he shared with his father through Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju that saw actor Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay.

See photos: Sunil Dutt's most candid photos from his younger days and lesser-known facts

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated the audience with characters which have gone ahead to resonate and strike a chord with the viewers. Known to have a power packed screen presence, the actor hosts a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

Also read: Juggling between fam-time and work, Sanjay Dutt wraps Sadak 2 schedule

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS