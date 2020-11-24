Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy passes away due to kidney failure

TV actor Ashiesh Roy breathed his last today after suffering from kidney ailments. The actor passed away at home due to kidney failure. He had even reached out to his friends and fans through Facebook requesting financial aid.

According to a report in ETimes, Amit Behl, senior joint secretary of CINTAA confirmed the news saying, "Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called me to inform about it."

Actress Tina Ghai also confirmed the news and said, "We are grief-stricken. We have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home."

Ashiesh Roy had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital in May this year and was undergoing dialysis, but was going through financial troubles. In an interview, Ashiesh Roy had shared, "I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. First, I was tested for COVID-19, which cost me around Rs 11,000, followed by other expenses." He then spent Rs 90,000 for a single round of dialysis.

The actor had further said, "I have to undergo a treatment, which will cost me Rs 4 lakh, but I don't have the money to pay for it. So, I want to go back home, as I can't afford the treatment. I am seeking financial aid from people so that I can clear my medical bills to get discharged. I can't continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow."

Ashiesh Roy had posted updates about his health on Facebook, asking for monetary help. One of his posts read, "Am in the ICU... very ill, dialysis." Many of his friends from the industry left concerned comments on his post.

Roy was seen in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Banegi Apni Baat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Jeannie Aur Juju, Goldie Ahuja Matric Pass, Mere Angne Mein, and Aarambh, among others. He was also seen in films like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Raja Natwarlal, etc.

