Shraddha Kapoor kickstarts Lonavala schedule despite her injury

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor recently had an injury where she sprained her neck and strained her leg

Shraddha Kapoor

One of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor who has created much excitement amongst her fans with her varied characters in every film, be it Street Dancer, Saaho and now with Baaghi 3. The actress will be seen doing action sequences in the film and she recently had an injury where she sprained her neck and strained her leg.

Undeterred by the injuries, the actress has started her Lonavala schedule for Saaho. Shraddha who has raised the bar of dance in Street Dancer by taking dance to the next level has sprained her neck and strained her leg. Shraddha has been sharing pictures of her dance rehearsals regularly in the past few months with back to back dance rehearsal videos and pictures on social media.

The actress is recovering from the injuries but has gone on to Lonavala to kickstart her next schedule for Saaho in which she will be performing action sequences. The producers of the film are making sure that she is having a light day, considering her recent injury.

One of the first choices of filmmakers, the actress is known for the bravest choice in films. Shraddha Kapoor is having a busy year. From hopping from one film to another, the actress will also be seen essaying unique characters. The actress currently has four projects in her kitty.

Also read: All the shades of Shraddha Kapoor you need to see before Street Dancer

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where she will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Also, a sequel to the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree is likely to go on floors next year with the same cast. Stree, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

A source close to the project said the sequel is currently in the scripting stage. "It will happen next year. We are working on the script. There are few ideas for Stree 2. The expectations are high on Stree 2, so the team wants to give their best shot as we are not in a hurry to make it," the source said."

Also read: Fans are going gaga over Shraddha Kapoor's sizzling hot picture!

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates