Singham Returns fame Smita Tambe bags the female lead in Hawa Badle Hassu

Smita Tambe will be seen essaying the character of Arti, a student pursuing Ph.D. in Environmental sciences while working at a CNG pump station during the day

Singham Returns actor, Smita Tambe lands the female lead in Hawa Badle Hassu. Smita will be seen essaying the character of Arti, a student pursuing Ph.D. in Environmental sciences while working at a CNG pump station during the day. The power house actor is a much sought after name in the Marathi Film industry and has been making her presence felt in Bollywood too with her upcoming film Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut and Season 2 of popular Netflix series Sacred Games.

Arti meets Hassu (played by Chandan Roy Sanyal) & his quirky eco-friendly auto-rickshaw at the CNG pump station where she works during the day. She is one of those people who has no malice in her heart. She believes that the purpose of human life is to "be good, do good". She is the one who discusses with Hassu the benefits of clean fuel and the environment. Hassu, the autorickshaw driver, is impressed by her zeal and often ferries her to and fro the University and the Gas Station. Over time they become very good friends. Just good friends, or is there a spark?

Talking about her character Smita says, "Arti becomes Hassu's constant companion and a comrade in his crusade. She has a very intimately cerebral relationship with Hassu. And they connect in a unique way about the global environment. She listens with awe at Hassu's daily shenanigans with his passengers. And unwittingly, becomes another soldier in Hassu's crusade against air pollution".

Smita added, "Protiqe (Producer) tells me that I was apparently the first one to be cast for Hawa Badle Hassu. Even before Hassu! I connected immediately with the concept and story narration as I realised how urgent and imperative a subject this is. It is alarming how the human race has been abusing the environment and now we are sitting on a ticking bomb. Subjects like these should be explored in cinema, web series and television. By that count, Hawa Badle Hassu becomes a conversation starter as there is hardly any content made around such subjects".

Hawa Badle Hassu is a sci-fi environmental thriller series, which starts as a slice of life story and expands into a full-fledged sci-fi drama. It is created by Handyyman, directed by Saptaraj-Siva, co- Written& Produced by Protiqe Mojoomdar. The series is slated to launch soon on Sony Liv.

