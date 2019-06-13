Son pens emotional note for mother on her second marriage; internet teary-eyed
In his heartfelt post, Gokul Sreedhar is seen congratulating his mother on her second marriage as his emotional note left netizens in tears
A man from Kerala is making waves for all the right reasons on the internet since his post, an emotional note, has gone viral on the internet.
Facebook user Gokul Sreedhar, who originally hails from Kerala, took to social networking site Facebook on June 11, 2019, to share a heartwarming post dedicated to his mother. Sreedhar, in his heartfelt post, which he wrote in the Malayalam language, is seen congratulating his mother on her second marriage. Sreedhar's post ends with, "Mom, happy married life."
According to Sreedhar's emotional note, his mother 'suffered' a lot in what has been referred to as a 'disastrous marriage', for her, post which, she decided to move on. The post reveals that Sreedhar's mother was physically abused in her previous marriage and Gokul (her son) had been living with the guilt all his life. Why? Because Gokul felt that his mother suffered in silence in order to make a sacrifice for him.
Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg congratulates sister Randi; users make fun of her name
Now that his mother has moved on and is settled and happy, Gokul is satisfied and nothing could bring him greater joy than seeing his mother happy after so many years.
"A woman who set aside her life for me. She has suffered a lot in what was a disastrous marriage. After getting beaten, when blood dripped from her forehead, I have often asked her why she bore it. I remember her telling me that she was willing to suffer for my sake as she was living for me. That day, when I left the house with her, I had decided about this moment. My mother, who set aside her entire youth for me, has a lot of dreams and heights to conquer. I have nothing more to say. I realised that this is something that does not need to be kept hidden. Mother, happy married life," an excerpt from Gokul Sreedhar's emotional note, reads in English, after being translated from Malayalam.
Sreedhar was in two minds as to whether he should share his feelings on his mother's second marriage or not. He felt that certain sections of society will not see his post in a positive light. But, Gokul soon realised that he doesn't need to 'hide' his feelings about his mother's second marriage and instead he issued a disclaimer for those viewing his post with regressive mentality.
Also Read: Couple falls into river while trying to kiss during pre-wedding shoot in Kerala
In his post, Gokul wrote, "It was my mother's marriage. I thought a lot about whether to write such a note. After all, this is a time when a lot of people still cannot accept a second marriage. Those with eyes of suspicion, pity, and hate, please don't glance here. Even if you look, no one will melt here."
Barely did Gokul know that his post would go viral and leave netizens in tears. Since the time Sreedhar shared his post, it has garnered over 35 thousand likes, nearly 3 thousand comments, and about 4 thousand shares.
Netizens were quick enough and soon took to Sreedhar's post to laud the man for taking such a bold step. One user wrote, "This society needs more Gokuls", while another comment read, "This is true Happy married life."
Here's what netizens had to say about Sreedhar's heartwarming post:
Sreedhar's act truly won our hearts. Did his heartfelt note make your day?
Top stories of the day
- The Dutch mystery: Man wanted is on temple run in Maharashtra
- Win Rs 10,000 if you find the truck that dumped this debris in south Mumbai
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes teenage girl in Bandra, blackmails her with video
- Mumbai: Banned newspaper is still vendors' first choice for serving food
- Meet Vasai's traffic stoppers who are being the change they wish to see
- Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatchers' new modus ends at police station lock-up
- Mumbai: Chain-snatching cases drop but recovery still poor
- Thane Municipal Corporation unprepared for monsoon, says social activist
- Mumbai: Bad roads this year, too at Aarey Colony
- Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department
- For non-SSC students, internal marks won't count
- Shiv Sena, BJP start bickering over CM's post, seat-sharing
- Ujjwala Raut: Here's what the 41 year old supermodel of the 90s is doing now
- Worst crimes: These monstrous mothers murdered their children!
- Amruta Fadnavis wows with her soulful performance in Los Angeles
- These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots
- Narendra Modi shares a hearty laugh with Sri Lanka President
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- When Shahid Kapoor went out of his way to help his on-screen sister-in-law
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria's Bandra outing is all things casual
- World Cup 2019: Team India watch Salman Khan's new movie Bharat
- World Cup 2019: Warm-up win vs India doesn't mean Kiwis are are hot!
- World Cup 2019: Steve Waugh compares Hardik Pandya with Lance Klusener
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast