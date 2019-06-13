Son pens emotional note for mother on her second marriage; internet teary-eyed

national

In his heartfelt post, Gokul Sreedhar is seen congratulating his mother on her second marriage as his emotional note left netizens in tears

Gokul Sreedhar posted this picture along with his heartfelt post for his mother. Pic/Facebook Gokul Sreedhar

A man from Kerala is making waves for all the right reasons on the internet since his post, an emotional note, has gone viral on the internet.

Facebook user Gokul Sreedhar, who originally hails from Kerala, took to social networking site Facebook on June 11, 2019, to share a heartwarming post dedicated to his mother. Sreedhar, in his heartfelt post, which he wrote in the Malayalam language, is seen congratulating his mother on her second marriage. Sreedhar's post ends with, "Mom, happy married life."

According to Sreedhar's emotional note, his mother 'suffered' a lot in what has been referred to as a 'disastrous marriage', for her, post which, she decided to move on. The post reveals that Sreedhar's mother was physically abused in her previous marriage and Gokul (her son) had been living with the guilt all his life. Why? Because Gokul felt that his mother suffered in silence in order to make a sacrifice for him.

Now that his mother has moved on and is settled and happy, Gokul is satisfied and nothing could bring him greater joy than seeing his mother happy after so many years.

"A woman who set aside her life for me. She has suffered a lot in what was a disastrous marriage. After getting beaten, when blood dripped from her forehead, I have often asked her why she bore it. I remember her telling me that she was willing to suffer for my sake as she was living for me. That day, when I left the house with her, I had decided about this moment. My mother, who set aside her entire youth for me, has a lot of dreams and heights to conquer. I have nothing more to say. I realised that this is something that does not need to be kept hidden. Mother, happy married life," an excerpt from Gokul Sreedhar's emotional note, reads in English, after being translated from Malayalam.

Sreedhar was in two minds as to whether he should share his feelings on his mother's second marriage or not. He felt that certain sections of society will not see his post in a positive light. But, Gokul soon realised that he doesn't need to 'hide' his feelings about his mother's second marriage and instead he issued a disclaimer for those viewing his post with regressive mentality.

In his post, Gokul wrote, "It was my mother's marriage. I thought a lot about whether to write such a note. After all, this is a time when a lot of people still cannot accept a second marriage. Those with eyes of suspicion, pity, and hate, please don't glance here. Even if you look, no one will melt here."

Barely did Gokul know that his post would go viral and leave netizens in tears. Since the time Sreedhar shared his post, it has garnered over 35 thousand likes, nearly 3 thousand comments, and about 4 thousand shares.

Netizens were quick enough and soon took to Sreedhar's post to laud the man for taking such a bold step. One user wrote, "This society needs more Gokuls", while another comment read, "This is true Happy married life."

Here's what netizens had to say about Sreedhar's heartwarming post:

Sreedhar's act truly won our hearts. Did his heartfelt note make your day?

