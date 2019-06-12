Mark Zuckerberg congratulates sister Randi; users make fun of her name

international

Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg won two Tony Awards for her Broadway Musicals and in order to congratulate her, Mark posted a note on Facebook but the internet mistook it as a cuss word

Mark Zuckerberg with his sister Randi Zuckerberg. Pic/Instagram Randi Zuckerberg

The internet and Netizens can be pretty insensitive at times. And a recent post by none other than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will prove you just that. On June 10, 2019, Mark Zuckerberg took to social networking site Facebook in order to congratulate his sister Randi Zuckerberg, who won two Tony Awards for her Broadway Musicals. Mark posted a note on Facebook which has gone viral since then for all the wrong reasons.

Here's what Mark posted for his sister:

"Congrats Randi Zuckerberg on winning two Tony Awards for your Broadway musicals," read Mark's post on Facebook. The post has already garnered nearly 2 lakh likes and has been shared nearly 5 thousand times with more than 30 thousand people taking to the comment sections of the post.

Ever since Mark shared the congratulatory post on Facebook, thousands of netizens have been trolling him and his sister by misinterpreting his post dedicated to Randi Zuckerberg. The comments section beneath Mark's adorable post is full of filth with most of them being offensive. It is not that netizens failed to understand the fact that Randi Zuckerberg is Mark's sister but the fact that his status was falsified by most appeared to be done on purpose.

Also Read: Donald Trump says Moon is part of Mars; NASA's epic response leaves internet in splits

Thousands of netizens and Indians across the internet failed to understand where to draw the line as they made a full attempt not only to troll the two but also thereby making their lives into a living hell overnight.

Thousands of Indians thronged to Mark Zuckerberg's post in huge numbers to take a dig at Randi's name. Indians picked up on Zuckerberg's post and were quick enough to shred it to pieces, thereby exposing their insensitivity and sense of entitlement on Mark's post.

The thoughtful post shared by a Mark, a brother who is proud of his sister's achievements lost all its gleam as hundreds of Indians left their shitty comments on the post. Within a span of a few minutes, the comments became uglier and more personal with every passing hour. So much was the hype that even Westerners took note of the post as to why 'Randi' was grabbing so many eyeballs all of a sudden.

Also Read: Woman on flight opens emergency exit door mistaking it for toilet

One user wrote, "I just googled the meaning of Randi in India and boy oh boy… I understand why this post gat people from that side all excited… I think I would feel the same way too if I were Indian… Anywho Congratulations Randi" while another user commented, "For a second I thought someone hacked Zuckerberg and post inappropriate things."

The Indians on the social network, unfortunately, were quick to point out that Zuckerberg's sister's name is spelled exactly like an abhorrent cuss word. And since then there has been no stopping to the insensitive by thousands of netizens.

Here are some samples of the insensitiveness that thousands of Indian showed on the post:

Screengrab from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook post

Screengrab from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook post

While thousands of Indians trolled Mark and his sister Randi Zuckerberg, few came forward and took a stand for the two of them. On user even apologised on behalf of all Indians to Mark and his sister. Check the public apology by the Indian woman on behalf of all Indians.

On the other hand, amidst the trolling and insensitiveness showed by Indians on the internet, Randy Zuckerberg openly accepted her brother Mark Zuckerberg's congratulatory message and showered love in return to him.

A screengrab of Randi Zuckerberg's comment in reply to Mark's congratulatory post

Randy took to the same comments section of the post and wrote: Xoxoxoxo thank you!!! Of everything, I feel so lucky to have such an incredibly supportive family!

While Indians across the Internet were quick enough to point out that her name is spelled exactly like an abhorrent cuss word, Randi's sweet response to Mark Zuckerberg's adorable post proves that brother-sister bonds are unbreakable and beyond boundaries and the insensitiveness of thousands of trollers and Indians across the internet.

Also Read: Men disguised as a bus to cross a vehicle only bridge will leave you in splits!

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates