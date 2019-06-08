Donald Trump says Moon is part of Mars; NASA's epic response leaves internet in splits

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 14:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

President of USA, Donald Trump took to Twitter and called the Moon a part of Mars leaving Twitter very confused and shocked. This led to some of the best hilarious jokes and crazy memes that you will see on the internet today

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

The President of the United States Of America, Donald Trump is known for his hilarious jokes and viral memes and once again his Tweet has become the talk of the town. Wonder why? Well, President of the USA just called the Moon a part of Mars, and obviously, netizens and Twitterati were left confused.

During the late hour last night, Donald Trump took to social networking site Twitter and wrote: For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

In his Tweet, President Donald Trump said that the moon, which is also the Earth's natural satellite, is a part of the planet Mars, which is roughly 33.9 million miles from Earth. Yes, you heard us right. That's what exactly President Trump meant via his tweet. Such was the confusion created by Trump's tweet that NASA's administrator had to intervene and clear things up by tweeting on the issue.

The epic reply by NASA's administrator was gold! As soon as Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts on the internet, there were a lot of questions, thoughts, and confusions that netizens had on Trump's groundbreaking thoughts. In no time, Trumps's tweet went viral and led to some of the most hilarious jokes, memes and really good sarcasm on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, "Let's build a wall between earth & moon to prevent future landings." While another user tweeted, "You are not fit to lead this country (or explain the solar system to children)."

Netizens and Twitterati trolled Trump unabashedly, here's how:

We just have one question though, how is the moon a part of the mars?

