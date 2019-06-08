Donald Trump says Moon is part of Mars; NASA's epic response leaves internet in splits

international

President of USA, Donald Trump took to Twitter and called the Moon a part of Mars leaving Twitter very confused and shocked. This led to some of the best hilarious jokes and crazy memes that you will see on the internet today

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

The President of the United States Of America, Donald Trump is known for his hilarious jokes and viral memes and once again his Tweet has become the talk of the town. Wonder why? Well, President of the USA just called the Moon a part of Mars, and obviously, netizens and Twitterati were left confused.

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

During the late hour last night, Donald Trump took to social networking site Twitter and wrote: For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

10 bucks said Jim’s heart stopped a little when he saw that tweet. Nice save though. This is why you’re such a good administrator — David Willis (@ThePrimalDino) June 7, 2019

In his Tweet, President Donald Trump said that the moon, which is also the Earth's natural satellite, is a part of the planet Mars, which is roughly 33.9 million miles from Earth. Yes, you heard us right. That's what exactly President Trump meant via his tweet. Such was the confusion created by Trump's tweet that NASA's administrator had to intervene and clear things up by tweeting on the issue.

The epic reply by NASA's administrator was gold! As soon as Donald Trump tweeted his thoughts on the internet, there were a lot of questions, thoughts, and confusions that netizens had on Trump's groundbreaking thoughts. In no time, Trumps's tweet went viral and led to some of the most hilarious jokes, memes and really good sarcasm on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote, "Let's build a wall between earth & moon to prevent future landings." While another user tweeted, "You are not fit to lead this country (or explain the solar system to children)."

Netizens and Twitterati trolled Trump unabashedly, here's how:

The stupidity... it burns. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) June 8, 2019

"I know so much about the Moon, folks. So much about it. Some people say I should write a book about it. I write terrific books. I look up at our very lovely Moon and say now that's a moon, I could write a book about it. I know more about the moon than Pink Floyd, believe that." — Kenneth the Menace (@MenacingKenneth) June 7, 2019

Sigh…



His dad must have paid his way through astronomy class too!



SADhttps://t.co/pkIgK6luCK — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) June 7, 2019

I know reading isn’t really your thing so here are some pictures!



That red circley thing— That is Mars.



That smaller white circley thing— That is the Moon.



Mars ∩ Moon = Ø pic.twitter.com/6nTioXYBKj — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) June 7, 2019

Space Force is naturally being led by a total moron. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 7, 2019

Based on the President's track record here on earth, I don't think NASA needs his input on how to handle space. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) June 7, 2019

June 7th, 2019, the day the moon became a part of Mars. pic.twitter.com/9zTlgOpaGe — Heather Carlson (@Hezzah) June 7, 2019

Let's build a wall between earth & moon to prevent future landings. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 7, 2019

You are not fit to lead this country (or explain the solar system to children). — Trump's Ties (@TrumpsTies) June 7, 2019

We just have one question though, how is the moon a part of the mars?

