Donald Trump fist bumps Queen Elizabeth, twitterati is shocked

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 15:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were received by Queen Elizabeth

Donald Trump fist bumps Queen Elizabeth, twitterati is shocked
Pic/Twitter

US President Donald Trump is on a three-day visit to the UK to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. The President met Queen Elizabeth and was greeted by Prince Charles.

A video which has gone viral on the internet has left Twitterati shocked.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were received by Queen Elizabeth. In an unusual sight, Trump appears to be fist bumping the Queen. Twitterati was shocked and they wondered if it was actually a fist bump or Trump's strange handshake.

The president tweeted on Wednesday that he "could not have been treated more warmly in the United Kingdom by the royal family or the people".

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

donald trumpqueen elizabeth ii

Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK