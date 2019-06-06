Donald Trump fist bumps Queen Elizabeth, twitterati is shocked
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were received by Queen Elizabeth
US President Donald Trump is on a three-day visit to the UK to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. The President met Queen Elizabeth and was greeted by Prince Charles.
A video which has gone viral on the internet has left Twitterati shocked.
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were received by Queen Elizabeth. In an unusual sight, Trump appears to be fist bumping the Queen. Twitterati was shocked and they wondered if it was actually a fist bump or Trump's strange handshake.
@realDonaldTrump— Andrew Power (@MontyPython1) June 3, 2019
I know you didn’t want to bow, but a fist bump? I’m not sure Liz was down with that. pic.twitter.com/ymNifxu21r
Trump: "Fistbump!"— jonestheboat (@jonestheboat) June 3, 2019
Queen (thinks): "Humour the creep...."
#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/Y2o5Kmkdny
Is Donald Trump giving the Queen a fist bump? This guy ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/AaAnzmypNT— Marie Dicker (@Margelikescake) June 3, 2019
Lol Donald Trump is boss. He really gave Queen Elizabeth a fist bump. Hand shake for who, where, why pic.twitter.com/Y6QB7Zksaf— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) June 4, 2019
nice to see that the Queen agreed to fist bump President Trump #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/KBKliCrrz2— Chris Morris Bits (@chrismorrisbits) June 3, 2019
Did Donald Trump fistbump The Queen?! #TrumpUKVisit #Queen #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/SkmRVR7ADl— Lindsey Sharp (@justLindsey78) June 3, 2019
The president tweeted on Wednesday that he "could not have been treated more warmly in the United Kingdom by the royal family or the people".
