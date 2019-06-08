SSC 10th result 2019: Passing percentage sees a major dip, Mumbai records 77 per cent

results

In the SSC results, Mumbai division failed to give a good show in the number of cent per cent scorers too

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result on . The overall passing percentage of the result has seen a major drop in the last five years. Maharashtra state has recorded a passing percentage of 77.10 this year which is a huge dip of 12.31 percent from last year’s 89.41.

#Mumbai scores passing percentage of 77.04 and ranks fifth in list of 9 divisions of Maharashtra State Board. #Konkan ranks first with 88.38% while #Nagpur ranks lowest with 67.27%@mid_day — Pallavi Smart (@Pallavi_Smart) June 8, 2019

The Mumbai Division of the state board which ranks fifth in total nine divisions has shown no better performance than last year. The overall passing percentage for Mumbai Division has dropped to 77.04 percent from last year’s 90.41 percent – a huge drop of 13.37 percent. While Konkan division tops among all divisions with 88.38 percent, Nagpur division has recorded the lowest passing percentage of 67.27 percent. Although the state board took a formal press conference to declare special features of the results this year, the students were able to check their results online with the help of their seat numbers as well.

#SSC #result of #MaharashtraBoard is out, overall passing percentage of the result is 77.10% which is a huge drop from 88.74% last year. @mid_day — Pallavi Smart (@Pallavi_Smart) June 8, 2019

Total of 16,39,862 candidates had registered for the SSC examination this year out of which 16,18,602 appeared for the examination which was held in . A total of 12,47,903 students passed the examination recording an overall passing percentage of 77.10 percent. In Mumbai division alone, 3,60,077 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 3,57,055 appeared for it. A total of 2,75,071 passed the examination recording a passing percentage of 77.04 percent.

The Chairman of the state board, Shakuntala Kale when enquired about the dip in the passing percentage, said, "There cannot be any issue with the system as the process is completely transparent. Not only are the paper-checkers well-trained but there are moderators too who go through the work of paper-checkers."

Girls do better than boys in #SSCResult2019 Girls shine with 81.79 percentage of passing when boys score 70.29 percent@mid_day — Pallavi Smart (@Pallavi_Smart) June 8, 2019

Like it has been happening for many years, girls have outdone the boys this year too. A total of 9,13,361 boys appeared for the examination out of which 6,42,033 passed, recording passing percentage of 70.29 per cent. A total of 7,63,906 girls appeared for the examination out of which 6,24,828 passed the examination, recording passing percentage of 81.79 per cent.

Other than the overall passing percentage, Mumbai division failed to give a good show in the number of cent per cent scorers too. This year, there is no student from Mumbai division who scored a 100 per cent which was more than three students in last year’s result. This year, Latur Pattern seems to have made a come-back with a total of 16 students scoring 100 per cent which is the highest number of students in any division this year.

After Latur, Aurangabad shows three students with a cent per cent score and Amravati follows closely with just one student. Shockingly, neither Mumbai nor Pune have shown any 100 per cent students this year, whereas these are generally considered as big divisions with a good number of high scorers.

