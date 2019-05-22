Sunny Pawar bags one more international award

hollywood

Sunny Pawar has now picked up an award at the DFW South Asian Film Festival in Dallas for his film Chippa

Child actor Sunny Pawar is garnering accolades again. Days after winning the Best Child Actor Award at the New York Indian Film Festival for Safdar Rahman's Chippa, the Mumbai kid has now picked up a gong at the DFW South Asian Film Festival in Dallas.

DFW SAFF took place from May 16 to 19, showcasing scores of feature, short films and documentaries. The festival also focuses on a wide range of films promoting the perspectives and voices of the South Asian community. Sunny was chosen the final winner under the 'Best Child Actor' category amongst two other nominees who acted in different films which were also showcased at the festival. Chippa got screenings at a number of festivals including MAMI 2018, DFW, SAFF, NIFF along with Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Mipcom and others.

Chippa is a coming-of-age story, which unfolds on Kolkata's streets. Pawar, 11, who lives in a slum in Kunchi Kurve Nagar, Kalina, shot to fame with Garth Davis' acclaimed film Lion (2016) for which he also bagged awards. The film spans the length of the single night which tracks the fantastical & eventful journey which Chippa takes to discover the connections to his father. Chandan Roy Sanyal, Masood Akhtar, Sumeet Thakur & Mala Mukherjee are also seen in the film in pivotal roles. 'Chippa' is produced by Ultra Media, Travelling Light & Victory Media.

