Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan impresses as a Mathematics genius

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has finally released. The film is based on the real-life story of the Mathematician Anand Kumar who trains 30 IIT-JEE students in Bihar

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: Twitter

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was unveiled on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The trailer featuring Hrithik Roshan as Mathematician Anand Kumar is impressive.

Take a look:

The actor also took to his social media account to share his film's trailer.

Not all Superheroes wear capes.



It’s the ideas that make a nation. It's the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailerhttps://t.co/d7XZPJNvMV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

Ahead of the film's trailer release, the actor set the mojo high on social media by giving an insight into the film through a motion poster. In the motion video, Hrithik Roshan is seen standing in a classroom with his students and it has a message which says Utho, Padho, Ladho, Badho and haqdaar bano! This post created further curiosity to check out the trailer.

Prior to this, he also shared a still from the film and said, "Kya banna chahte ho? Rikki ya Bholu? Super 30 ke vidhyalay mein shaamil hone ke liye taiyaar ho? Milte hain ek baje. #Super30Trailer out today [sic]"

Kya banna chahte ho?

Rikki ya Bholu?



Super 30 ke vidhyalay mein shaamil hone ke liye taiyaar ho? Milte hain ek baje. #Super30Trailer out today at 1 PM pic.twitter.com/GHnEp0ECvg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam look winning appreciation from all across. With the shift of its release date, Super 30 has built enormous curiosity among fans where the trailer was being widely awaited.

On his recent visit to China for the release of his movie Kaabil, Hrithik expressed, "Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. The teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds."

Social media had been restless to finally catch a glimpse of their superstar. A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the most-awaited release of the year.

After some promising projects, Hrithik is ready to bring yet another stellar portrayal on the screens with an inspiring storyline with Super 30, set to release on July 12, 2019.

