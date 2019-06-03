Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie to be called Fighters?

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be seen in a movie together and fans of both the actors are beyond excited. Now, reports suggest that the title of the Hrithik-Tiger-starrer is Fighters

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fans can't keep calm because their favourite actors will soon be sharing screen space! The dashing pair will be seen together in a Siddharth Anand-directed venture. In a chat with mid-day, Tiger shared his experience of working with Hrithik. He said, "I have to be on my toes and give my best all the time because I am working with someone who is perfect in every facet. We have yet to shoot for the dance-off, which is going to be the toughest part."

While details about the movie are being kept under wraps, it is heard that the film — also featuring Vaani Kapoor as the female lead — sees Shroff play a mentee to Roshan. And according to a report in Koimoi, the film is titled Fighters! And now we're already excited!

Apparently, while the makers of the film were still trying to narrow down on a suitable title, they were calling it Hrithik Vs Tiger. But now, even the first look poster of the film is ready and set to be unveiled to the audience.

A source revealed to the entertainment portal that the poster of the film bears the title 'Fighters' and it features a rugged and raw-looking Hrithik and Tiger. Quite exciting, isn't it? Both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are quite strapping and fit, so the equation and body language between the two actors on-screen is something we look forward to watching.

Given their shared love for dance and fitness, fans have often drawn parallels between the two actors. However, Tiger Shroff asserts he is no match for Hrithik, who is his idol. "I don't think I can ever compete with him. It's like playing Mortal Combat — while one player ticks off all the boxes, the other player is someone like me, average. From action to dance, I have to match up to him, and that is the biggest challenge."

