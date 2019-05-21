This picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has the most likes on Instagram

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone's wedding with Ranveer Singh was the most talked about affair of 2018 and the testimony of the same are the precious pictures from their wedding where Deepika looks ethereal with her heart-winning smile, and Ranveer looking royal and dashing.

Interestingly, the wedding picture that has received the highest number of likes on Instagram for an Indian celebrity is this one where the couple can be seen grinning away during a wedding ritual.

Check out the picture here:

Deepika Padukone is not only the leading lady of Bollywood, but also the most loved actress on social media for her massive online presence. Deepika Padukone recently made her fans go gaga over her dreamy Met Gala 2019 look and social media still cannot get over her beauty, and was showered with a lot of love and appreciation for her look.

The actress also recently walked the Cannes 2019 red carpet and all of her many looks in the French Riviera made her fans go crazy. Deepika bombarded the digital platform with some extremely elegant looks from the film festival. Wondering how she managed to get into those heavy costumes and on-point makeup with a million-dollar smile on that pretty face? Well, so are we!

And, it's not just her fans who applauded her looks. It seems her husband Ranveer Singh, too, was smitten by her. As Deepika shared the looks on Instagram, Ranveer, who is well known for his witty replies, kept leaving sweet comments on her Cannes looks. Deepika's hubby wrote: 'Elegance Ki Moorat', while on another one, addressed her as 'BABY.'

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is busy personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor, in Chhapaak. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is the story of the strength and integrity of a woman.

