Three dead in gas leak in Mumbai; owner of firm arrested for negligence

Parimal Shaha, the owner of a chemical company, Esquire Chemicals in which three employees died due to a gas leak, was arrested by the Boisar Police as he allegedly failed to supply his staff with any safety gear

The owner of a chemical company, Esquire Chemicals in which three employees died on May 12 due to a gas leak, was arrested on Sunday by Boisar Police. The police said The owner, Parimal Shaha, had allegedly not supplied his staff with any safety gear. According to the Indian Express, three employees of the chemical company, Esquire Chemicals, located in MIDC Boisar, died after a gas leak which started at around 4 pm.

“He (Shaha) was arrested from his Kandivali flat late on Sunday. He is in our custody. He has been booked for causing death by negligence as none of the staffers in the company had been given any safety kit. There were no goggles or gloves of any kind even for the operator, who died,” said the officer. The Boisar Police is also checking if the arrested accused had obtained the necessary permits to run the firm.

Recent gas leak cases

The fire brigade said, prima facie the Andheri's Kadam Chawl fire appears to have been caused by a gas leak. Residents of the 21-storey building said the fire brigade could not reach the building soon as the approach road is too narrow. The fire that was reported late Tuesday in the SRA building on Veera Desai road, killed Vicky Sharma, 25, and Sagar Sharma, 7, while Lalkrishna Sharma suffered 30 percent burns. Fire officials said the fire first broke out in one flat on the tenth floor and spread to the 11th before it could be contained.

One person died and seven people were hospitalised following a gas leak incident in Ulhasnagar, Thane. The incident took place at Century Rayon Company. According to sources, maintenance and repair work on a gas pipeline was underway when the leak took place. The hazardous gas is yet to be identified. Sources said the leakage occurred around 9 pm. "An employee of the company, Sanjay Sharma, 22, complained of uneasiness around 9.15 pm. We believe, the gas leak took place around the same time. Soon after, seven workers complained of discomfort and dizziness," the source said.

