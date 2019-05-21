Three dead in gas leak in Mumbai; owner of firm arrested for negligence
Parimal Shaha, the owner of a chemical company, Esquire Chemicals in which three employees died due to a gas leak, was arrested by the Boisar Police as he allegedly failed to supply his staff with any safety gear
The owner of a chemical company, Esquire Chemicals in which three employees died on May 12 due to a gas leak, was arrested on Sunday by Boisar Police. The police said The owner, Parimal Shaha, had allegedly not supplied his staff with any safety gear. According to the Indian Express, three employees of the chemical company, Esquire Chemicals, located in MIDC Boisar, died after a gas leak which started at around 4 pm.
“He (Shaha) was arrested from his Kandivali flat late on Sunday. He is in our custody. He has been booked for causing death by negligence as none of the staffers in the company had been given any safety kit. There were no goggles or gloves of any kind even for the operator, who died,” said the officer. The Boisar Police is also checking if the arrested accused had obtained the necessary permits to run the firm.
Recent gas leak cases
The fire brigade said, prima facie the Andheri's Kadam Chawl fire appears to have been caused by a gas leak. Residents of the 21-storey building said the fire brigade could not reach the building soon as the approach road is too narrow. The fire that was reported late Tuesday in the SRA building on Veera Desai road, killed Vicky Sharma, 25, and Sagar Sharma, 7, while Lalkrishna Sharma suffered 30 percent burns. Fire officials said the fire first broke out in one flat on the tenth floor and spread to the 11th before it could be contained.
One person died and seven people were hospitalised following a gas leak incident in Ulhasnagar, Thane. The incident took place at Century Rayon Company. According to sources, maintenance and repair work on a gas pipeline was underway when the leak took place. The hazardous gas is yet to be identified. Sources said the leakage occurred around 9 pm. "An employee of the company, Sanjay Sharma, 22, complained of uneasiness around 9.15 pm. We believe, the gas leak took place around the same time. Soon after, seven workers complained of discomfort and dizziness," the source said.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: TikTok user arrested for dangerous bike stunts back in 2017
- Travel agent dupes south Mumbai travellers of Rs 3.08 lakh
- Mumbai Crime: Four nabbed for illegal soil excavation in Gorai
- Mumbai crime: Within four hours of murder, cops nab 2 accused
- Shiv Sena corporator, Salman Khan discuss Being Human for BMC
- Congress leaders' discuss water issues with Mumbai civic chief
- How did you spend our money? BMC chief asks the Railways
- Mumbai: Sion flyover to be shut for one month
- Can we leave the fireflies alone, please?
- Alert Mumbai Metro staff helps commuter get back lost wallet in four hours
- Mumbai lift mishap: BDL lift has not had a licence for last 14 years
- Pune: Loud purring alerts cops to leopard cubs being smuggled
- Between the real and the abstract
- The future of Idli Manchurian
- mid day editorial: Let's start making every drop of water count
- British Royal kids George, Charlotte and Louis play in the woods
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple