Three steal diamonds worth Rs 2.5 crore from firm in Charni Road

The investigating team told mid-day that the prime accused, Tarang alias Ronny Sharad Parikh, 28 is an employee of the diamond trading firm at Charni Road west

Three men have been arrested for stealing diamonds worth Rs. 2.5 crore from a shop where one of the accused is employed. The officials from VP Road police have managed to recover diamonds worth Rs. 1.12 crore from their possession and efforts are being made to recover the rest of the property.

"Tarang made a duplicate key of the shelf and took out plastic boxes containing diamonds worth Rs. 2.50 crore. He summoned two of his accomplices Tejas Sarvaiyya, 32, and Naresh Patel, 28, to decamp with the valuables," said DCP Abhishek Trimukhe.

One of the investigators told mid day that there was no sign of housebreaking as all the locks were intact. "This gave us clear indication that some of the insiders or workers at the firm were involved in the crime. We questioned a total of 12 workers and every one was consistent in their response except for Tarang, who had been either fumbling or changing his statement," said the officer.

During severe interrogation, Tarang confessed to his crime and named his accomplices on Monday night.



They have been booked under 454, 457 and 380 of IPC. They were produced before court on Tuesday and have been remanded into police custody till June 1.

