Three steal diamonds worth Rs 2.5 crore from firm in Charni Road
The investigating team told mid-day that the prime accused, Tarang alias Ronny Sharad Parikh, 28 is an employee of the diamond trading firm at Charni Road west
Three men have been arrested for stealing diamonds worth Rs. 2.5 crore from a shop where one of the accused is employed. The officials from VP Road police have managed to recover diamonds worth Rs. 1.12 crore from their possession and efforts are being made to recover the rest of the property.
The investigating team told mid-day that the prime accused, Tarang alias Ronny Sharad Parikh, 28 is an employee of the diamond trading firm at Charni Road west.
"Tarang made a duplicate key of the shelf and took out plastic boxes containing diamonds worth Rs. 2.50 crore. He summoned two of his accomplices Tejas Sarvaiyya, 32, and Naresh Patel, 28, to decamp with the valuables," said DCP Abhishek Trimukhe.
One of the investigators told mid day that there was no sign of housebreaking as all the locks were intact. "This gave us clear indication that some of the insiders or workers at the firm were involved in the crime. We questioned a total of 12 workers and every one was consistent in their response except for Tarang, who had been either fumbling or changing his statement," said the officer.
During severe interrogation, Tarang confessed to his crime and named his accomplices on Monday night.
They have been booked under 454, 457 and 380 of IPC. They were produced before court on Tuesday and have been remanded into police custody till June 1.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Did the accused remove her suicide note, ask family
- Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Make central anti-ragging law more stringent, says state
- Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat
- Mumbai: New animal rescue centre at Shilphata to ease SGNP's load
- Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement
- With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa
- Filmy terrorists infiltrate Vasai, nabbed by alert former BSF jawan
- Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points
- Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested
- 4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school
- Divya Spandana: From South actress to Rahul Gandhi's social media guru
- Mumbai gyms where Bollywood stars go to get a toned and fab body
- The village no woman wants to get married into!
- India's first Four-Wheeler Auto Rickshaw Comes to Mumbai
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
6 arrested with banned currency worth Rs. 2. 71 Crore