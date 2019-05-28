TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested post brawl with salon employee

crime

Abhimanyu Chaudhary and his friend went to the salon after the actor's friend accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately which resulted in a brawl where the actor started thrashing the employee of the salon

Pic courtesy/ Abhimanyu Chaudhary/ Instagram

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his friend was arrested for allegedly attacking and thrashing an employee of a salon with a knife. Abhimanyu Chaudhary and his friend went to the salon after the actor's friend accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately.

Mumbai: TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his friend arrested yesterday for allegedly thrashing & attacking an employee of a salon with a knife. The duo went to the salon after another friend of the actor accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately. pic.twitter.com/kNiZCfD5yT — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

"We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon," said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Mumbai Police. On May 16, one of Abhimanyu's friends called him to come to the salon after one of the employees of the salon allegedly touched her inappropriately while massaging her head.

The actor, along with his friend, reached the salon in Lokhandwala and started beating the employee. They also attacked him with a knife. In the CCTV footage, the actor along with his friend can be seen beating the employee. The footage also shows another woman employee getting hurt during the brawl. According to Pasalwad, a complaint has been lodged against the salon employee based on the complaint filed by Abhimanyu's friend.

The source added, "We have 10 salons from Bandra to Mira Road. This one had been recently opened. All of our customers are high-profile, mostly from the TV and film industry. The actor visited our Lokhandwala salon for the first time and created a nuisance. We suggested him to approach police station if his friend has been molested but he chose to create nuisance here. He registered the case against Sadiq after police started searching for two of her male friends who molested our female staffer and thrashed Sadiq."

