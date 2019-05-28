TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested post brawl with salon employee
Abhimanyu Chaudhary and his friend went to the salon after the actor's friend accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately which resulted in a brawl where the actor started thrashing the employee of the salon
TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his friend was arrested for allegedly attacking and thrashing an employee of a salon with a knife. Abhimanyu Chaudhary and his friend went to the salon after the actor's friend accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately.
Mumbai: TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his friend arrested yesterday for allegedly thrashing & attacking an employee of a salon with a knife. The duo went to the salon after another friend of the actor accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately. pic.twitter.com/kNiZCfD5yT— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019
"We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon," said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Mumbai Police. On May 16, one of Abhimanyu's friends called him to come to the salon after one of the employees of the salon allegedly touched her inappropriately while massaging her head.
The actor, along with his friend, reached the salon in Lokhandwala and started beating the employee. They also attacked him with a knife. In the CCTV footage, the actor along with his friend can be seen beating the employee. The footage also shows another woman employee getting hurt during the brawl. According to Pasalwad, a complaint has been lodged against the salon employee based on the complaint filed by Abhimanyu's friend.
The source added, "We have 10 salons from Bandra to Mira Road. This one had been recently opened. All of our customers are high-profile, mostly from the TV and film industry. The actor visited our Lokhandwala salon for the first time and created a nuisance. We suggested him to approach police station if his friend has been molested but he chose to create nuisance here. He registered the case against Sadiq after police started searching for two of her male friends who molested our female staffer and thrashed Sadiq."
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
India's first four-wheeler auto rickshaw comes to Mumbai