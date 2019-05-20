Vivek Oberoi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launch new poster of PM Modi biopic

bollywood

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi launched a new poster here of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister

PM Narendra Modi new poster

The film, PM Narendra Modi, is slated for release across 40 countries, on May 24, a day after results of the general elections are announced. "Ab aa rahe hai dobara, PM Narendra Modi. Ab koi rok nahi sakta [ PM Narendra Modi is returning to power, no one can stop him now]," reads the new poster.

"I know it had been a difficult journey, especially the part where we had to struggle to get this film till here. Many powerful leaders formed a grand alliance to stop us, but as we all can see they failed terribly. Our wish is that every Indian goes to watch this patriotic film with their family" said Oberoi addressing reporters after the launch of the poster.

Oberoi essays the character of PM Narendra Modi in the film. Film's director Omung Kumar B posted on his twitter handle: "In India, all big things are started with a blow of the conch. Here's presenting the new poster of #PMNarendraModi."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari feels that the biopic will leave a positive impact on the youth of the country and praised the biopic's producer Sandeep Singh. "The new generation will get inspired and motivated through this film. I believe Sandeep took a great initiative to spread preaching of PM Modi," Gadkari said.

Producer Singh, in turn, called Gadkari his "lucky charm." "He had launched posters of my successful biopics - Mary Kom and Sarabjeet. Therefore, I believe Nitin Gadkari is my lucky charm," Singh said. Vivek Oberoi, however, said he is disappointed at the zero support he received from the film industry, "I didn't receive any support from Bollywood because the industry is so not united," he said.

The Election Commission had on April 10 stayed the release of the biopic, a day ahead of its original scheduled release date on April 11, which coincided with the commencement of the first phase of the general elections in the country. The poll commission said the film disturbs the level-playing field.

After the filmmakers approached the Supreme Court, the apex court directed the EC to watch the film and reconsider its decision. A total of seven officials watched a special screening and submitted its report to the top court, which then rejected a plea challenging the EC's decision and said it will not interfere in the matter.

The movie is directed by Omung Kumar and stars Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, and Barkha Bisht Sengupta.

