When Archana Puran Singh was nervous to kiss Anupam Kher in Ladaai
During an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana opened up about why she refused to kiss Anupam on-screen, and how she was moved by Anupam's gesture when he convinced the film's director Deepak Shivdasani to delete that sequence
Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, who entertained the audience with their chemistry as Mister Malhotra and Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared an anecdote about a kissing scene they were supposed to do in their 1989 movie Ladaai.
During an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana opened up about why she refused to kiss Anupam on-screen, and how she was moved by Anupam's gesture when he convinced the film's director Deepak Shivdasani to delete that sequence, read a statement from the channel.
Archana recounted: "When we were shooting for the film Ladaai, Deepak planned a kissing sequence between me and Anupam. When I got to know this, I was nervous as I'd never done an on-screen kissing scene before. I called Deepak and informed him that I won't be able to do it, but then I don't know what made Deepak remove the sequence completely."
On the show, Archana asked Anupam if he feared to kiss her considering he was married to Kirron Kher? To this, Anupam responded: "I wasn't fearing Kirron... but considering you weren't comfortable doing so, I requested Deepakji to remove it completely." Anupam appeared on Kapil's show along with actress Esha Gupta to promote his forthcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered.
Also read: B-town buzz: Anupam Kher's tourist act, Priyanka Bose and Aparshakti Khurana's Iskool Bag
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Decoding Disha Patani's Instagram: She is the perfect combination of cute and hot
- See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'age-defying' yoga poses shut down trolls
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Saaho Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas promise a visual treat
- Shahid Kapoor on son Zain: He's so good looking, I'm fanboying him all day
- Celeb spotting: Meezan, Sharmin Segal, Tara Sutaria, Neeru Bajwa clicked
- Disha Patani birthday: These videos prove why she is the ultimate fitness queen
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Neil Nitin Mukesh on Bypass Road: Wrote film keeping myself in mind
- Ayushmann Khurrana: Mainstream is an abused word
- Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a blast in London; see photos
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Watch! Pradhuman Singh and Sikandar Kher kiss in 'Tere Bin Laden 2' promo