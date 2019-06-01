World Milk Day 2019: All you need to know
A large population has been able to understand the importance of milk in one's diet because of the celebration
World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1 every year. The day celebrates the contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition. It also emphasizes on the importance of drinking milk every day and its nutritional value.
It also aims to draw attention to recognising milk as a global food. Milk also contributes to the livelihood of billions around the world. Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations first established World Milk Day in 2001.
Throughout the world, various campaigns are held which highlight the importance of milk for a healthy life. The campaigns publicize the activities of milk industries around the world. The International Dairy Federation also holds some promotional activities. A large population has been able to understand the importance of milk in one's diet because of the celebration.
The theme for this year's World Milk Day 2019 is "Drink Milk: Today & Everyday." Earlier, Milk Day in the previous years has seen marathons or family runs, farm visits, school activities and concerts, conferences and seminars. Some organisations also contribute by donating milk to schools, contributions to food banks, giving milk bars.
Twitterati has also celebrated the day.
#WorldMilkDay is a day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food. It has been observed on #June1 each year since 2001. pic.twitter.com/vUKftqxavA— Vishal Gadara (@VishalGadaraCC) June 1, 2019
Happy World Milk Day ! pic.twitter.com/OYHwuVCOh4— Weingenious (@weingenioustech) June 1, 2019
#WorldMilkDay celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 1, 2019
Let us realise the importance of increasing good quality milk production, which also requires preservation and protection of cows. pic.twitter.com/5309YAsXJu
FAO data shows that more than one billion people's livelihoods are supported by the dairy sector and that dairy is consumed by more than six billion people globally.#WorldMilkDay #1June #PortfolioznTipsCalendar #Think_Glocal pic.twitter.com/JbWrYSsUhU— Himanshu Maheshwari (@PortfolioznTips) June 1, 2019
Today is #WorldMilkDay. Milk is essential for growth and strength of children. In #Bangla, the annual milk production has increased by 20% from 44.72 Lakh MT in 2010-11 to 53.83 Lakh MT in 2017-18. My best wishes to all— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 1, 2019
