Yogi Adityanath bans use of mobile phones in cabinet meetings

The decision has also been taken keeping in view of issues such as hacking and electronic espionage threats. The ministers were, earlier, allowed to bring mobile phones but had to keep them on silent mode.

On June 1, 2019, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including at cabinet meetings.

"The Chief Minister wants all ministers should focus on issues that are discussed in the cabinet meetings. They should not get distracted by their mobile phones. Some ministers have been busy reading messages on WhatsApp during the meetings," said a senior official in the chief minister's secretariat.

Now, they would be required to deposit their phones at a designated counter and a token would be issued which could later be exchanged for their mobile phone.

Just a few days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a lunch for all newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the state. The lunch was followed by a meeting at the party's state headquarters.

Addressing the newly elected MPs, Adityanath said that the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "master management" of BJP President Amit Shah and the dedication of party workers was collectively responsible for the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

He assured the MPs all possible help in undertaking development work in their constituencies and asked them to work in close coordination with party workers since Assembly elections were due in 2022. Read the full story here.

