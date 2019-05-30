YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Jagan entered the stadium in an open jeep with folded hands thanking people
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took oath as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 46-year-old at Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.
Jagan entered the stadium in an open jeep with folded hands thanking people.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra CM— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 30, 2019
Read @ANI story |https://t.co/ns3h2mRIL9 pic.twitter.com/P1AXhBDm9s
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/WeUouHNT8P— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/FuO3iIc4oU— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Born on December 21, 1972, Reddy is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was earlier a Member of Parliament from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.
Andhra Pradesh: DMK President MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao present at the swearing-in ceremony of CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/1UBgWEhX5x— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
The YSRCP got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. The party won 151 seats, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.
In the Lok Sabha, YSRCP bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with rest three going to the TDP.
Taking a jibe at Naidu, Reddy recently said, "The fate of Chandrababu Naidu proves that God will punish those who act without justice. Chandrababu had purchased and grabbed 23 MLAs and 3 MPs of YSRCP in 2014. But now in 2019, his party TDP is left with 23 MLAs and 3 MPs. God alone can write such great script and do such a wonderful poetic justice."
Local priests met Chief Minister- designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bless him ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Vijayawada.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and DMK president MK Stalin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
