Surbhi Jyoti explores ‘sasural genda phool, Rishikesh’ drops breathtaking reel

Updated on: 04 November,2024 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dressed in a beautifully embroidered red kurta, Surbhi Jyoti was seen exploring the scenic lanes of Rishikesh. The actress was also seen praying to the holy river Ganga

Surbhi Jyoti explores ‘sasural genda phool, Rishikesh’ drops breathtaking reel

In Pic: Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri got married on October 26 at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. Right now, Surbhi is enjoying time away from work as she explores her 'sasural' in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Today, the actress dropped a beautiful reel. Dressed in a beautifully embroidered red kurta, Surbhi was seen exploring the scenic lanes of Rishikesh. The actress was also seen praying to the holy river Ganga.



 
 
 
 
 
While sharing the video, Surbhi wrote, "Sasural Genda Phool, Rishikesh." Earlier, Surbhi had shared a picture of her meeting with the CM of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. The 'Qubool Hai' actress wrote in the caption, “Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shree Pushkar Singh Dhami, @pushkarsinghdhami.uk Thank you so much for your valuable time, support, and good wishes.” In the image, the actress is seen sporting a white silk outfit with red 'chooda'.

 
 
 
 
 
About Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s wedding

The couple got married in an intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. Surbhi Jyoti shared stunning photos from the wedding on social media, where she looked radiant in a red lehenga with gold and silver jewellery, while Sumit wore a white sherwani. Meanwhile, Surbhi had earlier given fans a glimpse of her 'first rasoi'. She shared a series of photos where she was seen preparing halwa. Sumit was also seen admiring Surbhi as he savoured the halwa she made.

The actress has also mesmerized her fans with the couple's first Diwali celebration after marriage, where they looked beautiful together.

About Surbhi Jyoti’s Work Front

Surbhi Jyoti, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, started her career in regional theatre and films. She has also been a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi films 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di', 'Raula Pai Gaya', and 'Munde Patiala De', as well as the Punjabi television series 'Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na' and 'Kach Diyan Wanga'. She rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama 'Qubool Hai', for which she won numerous awards. She gained wider attention after portraying a shape-shifting serpent named Bela Sehgal in the supernatural series 'Naagin 3'.

