In Pics: Sharvari Wagh drops major Monday motivation, netizens say, ‘She chose dole over chole’

In Pic: Sharvari Wagh

Rising star Sharvari is set to start shooting for her next film, Alpha, a YRF Spy Universe film, in which she is working alongside superstar Alia Bhatt! Days before she starts shooting Alpha, Sharvari gave the internet major fitness goals by dropping a hot Monday Motivation on her social media!

Sharvari urged fans and people on the internet to never miss a Monday workout by posting a series of images that show off how ripped and in shape she is currently! While posting the pictures, Sharvari wrote, “Never miss a Monday 💪🏻✌🏻#MondayMotivation”

As soon as Sharvari dropped these pictures, fans started reacting to them. One user wrote, “Someone please declare her the national crush and empty the list!!” “You should play Lara Croft Tomb Raider in Hollywood.. I'm not even kidding,” wrote another. A third fan commented, “She chose Dole over chole.” Another shared, “Loving her new vibe, it's genuine & divine.”

Sharvari was recently seen in the horror comedy Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and with VFX by Prime Focus, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

In the coming months, Sharvari will also be seen in the much-awaited Nikkhil Advani film Vedaa. She also has YRF’s spy universe film Alpha in her kitty. In Alpha, the actress will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt.

About the YRF Spy Universe

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF Spy Universe is one of the biggest IPs in Indian cinema today. All films in the spyverse - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3 - have been blockbusters.

The YRF Spy Universe kicked off with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012), followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It continued with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, and then Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, the next project will be War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, directed by Ayan Mukerji.