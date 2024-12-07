Aamir Khan, during a conversation at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival, ignited hopes on collaboration with superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

In March, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan delighted all when they shared the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. The trio engaged in a fun conversation and also shook a leg together. Since then, fans have been anticipating to see the trio share screen. Now, during his appearance at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival, Aamir spoke about the same.

Aamir on working with SRK and Salman

During the In-Conversation segment of the festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aamir Khan said, "Around six months ago, Shah Rukh, Salman and I were together and we did speak about this. In fact I was the person who brought this up. I told shah Rukh Khan and Salman that it will be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together. Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement. They were like we must do a film together, the three of us. So hopefully it will happen soon. I will need the right kind of story. It will have to be the right script and we are looking forward to it."

Aamir Khan on challenges he faced in his journey

Aamir Khan, whose career spans over three decades, has seen unprecedented success both as an actor and a producer. His filmography includes blockbuster hits like 'Dangal', '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Lagaan', 'Rang De Basanti', and the socially charged 'Peepli Live'. Despite the glamour, Khan's journey has never been without its challenges.

The actor spoke candidly about the nerves and uncertainties he faces before every project. "I don't find anything easy. Each film I pick, I'm nervous I'll be able to pull it off," he shared with the audience at the festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While Khan's creative freedom in choosing his roles is celebrated, he acknowledged the inherent risks of filmmaking, particularly in his role as a producer."I've had the freedom to act in and produce movies and tell stories I want to tell, but when you are producing, the slightest slip and you risk the whole film coming crashing down," he explained.

Khan also mentioned that it's luck and "accidents," rather than any industry formulas or confidence, that have guided his decision-making process through each project.

In a reflective moment, Khan opened up about his early reluctance to venture into producing films. Growing up in a family of filmmakers, his father, the late Tahir Hussain, was a renowned Bollywood producer, and Khan witnessed firsthand the struggles of film production. "I'd seen my father go through hell. It's a thankless job," Khan admitted, which shaped his initial hesitation to follow in his father's footsteps. That all changed when the script for 'Lagaan', directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, came into his hands. Although initially unsure, Khan's affection for the screenplay grew, and he soon realized that no producer in the industry could do justice to the project. "I was afraid the producer would start arm-twisting the director. And so I was nervous," he said. However, after 18 months of reflection, Khan took the leap and agreed to produce the film.'Lagaan', a cricket-themed epic, not only became one of the most successful films in Bollywood history but also became India's official entry for the Academy Awards in 2001