It's Pushpa Day today, and the world is going crazy over the release of the Allu Arjun starrer. It's just 8:30, and mid-film reviews are already pouring in from all over. The most recent to hop on the bandwagon is Gopichand Malineni’s Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat. It has been revealed that the teaser of Jaat will be screened ahead of the film. Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, hit the screens today, December 5, with paid previews held on December 4.

Randeep Hooda, who plays a pivotal role in Jaat, shared a poster of Sunny Deol and revealed the news that the teaser will be screened worldwide with Pushpa 2. While sharing the poster, Hooda wrote, "The Grandest teaser launch for #JAAT. Witness the MASSIVE #JaatTeaser in 12,500+ screens worldwide exclusively with #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the glimpse of the MASS FEAST on the big screens. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy.”

About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Allu Arjun won a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which revolved around power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel hits theatres today, December 5.

On Wednesday night, a premiere was hosted at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, and Allu Arjun himself attended to witness his much-anticipated film. However, the presence of the star caused the crowd to go berserk, leading to a stampede outside the theatre at RTC X Roads. Around 10:30–11:00 PM, a woman lost her life, and two others were injured in the incident.

About Sunny Deol's Jaat

Jaat, directed by Gopichand, features Sunny Deol in his first look holding a massive fan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the same team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, this film is one of their latest projects.