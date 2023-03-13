Bhushan Kumar: It’s an absolute honour to be associated with the music of 'RRR'

Being a proud to partner for the music on the film, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series congratulates the team by saying, "'Naatu Naatu' has made everyone dance to its electrifying beats and this is glorious win at Oscars is a testament for the adulation the song has received!'

Pic/ Still from 'RRR'

'RRR'’s electrifying dance number 'Naatu Naatu' was bestowed with the Best Original Song award at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards.

Yet again, history has been made as SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' becomes the first Indian film to win the Best Original Song award at the Oscars! The electrifying number, 'Naatu Naatu' took the Oscars by storm as it’s not only bestowed with this esteemed award but also as singer Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava’s smashing performance along with moves of Lauren Gottleib received a standing ovation, indeed creating a historic moment for global smash hit song!

Previously, T-Series has also pinned India on a top of the world music chart as it has been a music partner for the Oscar winning song 'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Being a proud to partner for the music on the film, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series congratulates the team by saying, "'Naatu Naatu' has made everyone dance to its electrifying beats and this is glorious win at Oscars is a testament for the adulation the song has received! It’s an absolute honour to be associated with the music of 'RRR' which has indeed stirred revolution in Indian music space, creating a remarkable history that the entire nation is proud of! We would like to extend wishes and looking forward to collaborate with composer M.M Keeravani, lyricists Chandrabose and singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, amazing cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with producer D.V.V Danayya and the visionary director SS Rajamouli and S.S. Karthikeya."

'RRR' actor Jr NTR said, ‘I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."