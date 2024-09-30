Breaking News
Diljit Dosanjh gifts branded shoes to Pakistani fan, says 'Borders have been drawn by politicians'

Updated on: 30 September,2024 02:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh asserted that his Pakistani fans are as dear to him as Indian admirers and that the divide is only created by politicians

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Singer Diljit Dosanjh brought a wave of emotion to his fans during his recent concert in Manchester as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The Punjabi singing sensation indulged in a kind gesture that is winning hearts across the internet. Diljit asserted that his Pakistani fans are as dear to him as Indian admirers and that the divide is only created by politicians. Watch the video below. 





Diljit Dosanjh gifts branded shoes to Pakistani fan

Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of gifting branded shoes to a Pakistani fan. Thanking the woman for supporting him, Diljit said, "Hindustan, Pakistan, everything is equal for me. Punjabis have love for everyone in their hearts. These borders have been drawn by politicians, but for us, every person who speaks Punjabi and loves Punjabi is the same. The ones who have come from my country, India, they are most welcome and the ones who have come here from Pakistan, they too are most welcome!”

Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother for the first time

While performing, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor paused to bow in front of a woman, later revealed to be his mother. He hugged her tightly and lifted her hand, proudly announcing to the crowd, "By the way, this is my mom." The emotional exchange brought tears to his mother's eyes. Diljit then turned to another woman, bowing and shaking her hand. He introduced her to the audience as his sister, saying, "My family has come here today."

Diljit Dosanjh’s India concert 

After completing his tour abroad, the singer is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will go to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Mumbai. 

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

(With inputs from ANI)

