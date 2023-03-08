'Every day is women's day': Mahima Makwana on International Women's Day

The actress said, "Every day is women’s day. And we should celebrate ourselves every single day. But particularly this day, we come together to recognise her struggles, strength, and tenacity in fighting through it all"

International Women's Day is celebrated globally on March 8. This day is celebrated to honour the accomplishments of women and raise awareness about gender disparities and equality. Recently, Mahima Makwana, who was last seen in 'Antim' and coming up with her new project 'Bas Karo Aunty' spoke about what International Women's Day means.

The actress said, "Every day is women’s day. And we should celebrate ourselves every single day. But particularly this day, we come together to recognise her struggles, strength, and tenacity in fighting through it all. I hope we reach a place where women are appreciated or respected at the least. Happy women’s day you ladies, you are more than enough."

When she was asked about the actress who has really inspired her she replied that: "Well, many of them inspire me a lot but I really take inspiration from Meryl Steep, Anushka Sharma Vidya Balan and Zendaya"

Mahima also spoke about her favourite female-centric films, she said, "Every day is women's day but only for this day if you want to watch something then you should go for 'Thappad', 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'Wonder Woman'."

The transition from television to the big screen is not an easy feat for many, but for Mahima Makwana, the dream was set in motion when she made an appearance on Bigg Boss to promote a show. “I believe that everything happens at the perfect time. When a film is made, a lot of stories are attached to it. My story began when I met Salman [Khan] sir on Bigg Boss. It feels surreal that a meeting back then played a big role in changing my life,” says the actor, who plays Aayush Sharma’s love interest in 'Antim'.

Following a successful stint on television with 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh', 'Mariam Khan' and 'Shubharambh', 'Makwana' made her debut in Telugu films with 'Venkatapuram' (2017).