Now you see it, now you don’t

Somebody has been listening to the online chatter. Take a look at Kiara Advani’s latest Instagram post, and you will notice a minor change. Two days ago, the actor had posted a throwback video of her rehearsal for the song, Dhop, of Game Changer. At that time, she had mentioned choreographer Jani Master in her caption, as she wrote, “I remember seeing @alwaysjani master’s choreography and thinking how are we going to do this.” Soon, netizens called her out for praising the choreographer, who, in September, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a female colleague accused him of sexual assault and harassment. The colleague, 21, alleged that he sexually assaulted her over the past six years. After facing backlash from netizens, Kiara has now deleted the choreographer’s mention and tweaked the post.

A new start

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had the perfect Christmas gift for their fans—a collaboration. The actor-filmmaker duo announced that they have joined forces for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a rom-com directed by Sameer Vidwans. They made the announcement with a quirky promotional video that sees Kartik introduce his character, Ray, as a mama’s boy with a tumultuous dating history. Having had three girlfriends, he is determined to make his fourth relationship succeed. This film marks the end of the fallout between Karan and Kartik. Things had gone sour after the actor exited Dostana, which was eventually shelved. The two reconciled earlier this year.

Darna zaroori hai

Remember the Ramsay Brothers’ horror movies? With their deserted palaces, laughable ghosts and jump-scares that you can see coming from a mile away, these films have gained something of a cult status among Hindi movie buffs. Now, Sohum Shah, who had a brilliant 2024 with the re-release of Tumbbad (2018), plans to reimagine them for today’s audience. The actor-producer has acquired the rights to Purana Mandir (1984), Veerana (1988), and Purani Haveli (1989). His reason is simple—Sohum said that a section of the audience wants to watch pure horror films, at a time when the market is flooded with horror comedies.