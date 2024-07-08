A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion.

In a case of mistaken identity, Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has been facing the wrath of Bigg Boss OTT 3 viewers who disagree with Armaan Malik’s lifestyle. Except, the AM that viewers are upset with is not the singer but a social media personality, who is a participant on the show. The YouTuber has come under fire for entering the house with his two wives, a development that many see as a means to promote polygamy. Taking to X, the You singer encouraged fans to not “tag me in any posts related to him”. “A YouTube creator, earlier known as Sandeep, later changed his name to Armaan Malik, and is currently on Big Boss OTT Season 3. This is causing a lot of confusion, with many people mistakenly assuming we are the same person. I have no connection with this individual, and do not endorse him or his lifestyle in any way. This situation is hampering my reputation and is turning out to be misleading to so many people who have supported me over the years. I can’t stop someone from changing their name and taking up the same as mine, but I request that my community help me overcome this,” he wrote.

Indian adaptation for Jamie’s series

Jamie Dornan-starrer The Tourist is set to get an Indian adaptation. Banijay Asia has inked a deal with the project’s distributor, acquiring the rights to create a local adaptation. The Tourist, which was written by Harry and Jack Williams, stars Dornan as a man who wakes up in Australia with amnesia after a car crash. “Seeking answers, he encounters a local woman who remembers him and volunteers to help him rediscover his identity,” the logline says. “What few clues he can find hint that he has a dark past from which he must escape before it catches up with him.”

In appreciation

Taking a moment to appreciate his colleagues, Amitabh Bachchan called the work done by filmmakers and artistes, “awe-inspiring.” He wrote in his blog, “The dexterity of the work done by filmmakers, the performances of the artistes, and presentation, are awe-inspiring. There is so much to imbibe. Each day is a learning graph.” The legendary star, who religiously meets his fans outside his home in Mumbai, also talked about how the love coming his way serves as emotional support. Sharing pictures from Jalsa, his home in Mumbai, where a sea of fans gathered, he wrote, “The outpouring [makes me] so emotional. [All those who] come to my humble home, may the goodness be within you all, and may the grace of the Almighty be [with] you.”

No stopping this

The latest magnum opus from south India continues to go from strength to strength as Kalki 2898 AD has surged past the R900-crore mark globally, the makers announced yesterday. It has also breached the R500-crore mark in India. Interestingly, the film’s Hindi version is outperforming the Telugu edition. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh referred to the film as a “superhit” and said it had been enjoying a “phenomenal run”. The drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

With a pinch of salt

Emraan Hashmi opened up about the perils of social media, and acknowledged that trolling is a reality that people should face light-heartedly. Hashmi, who plays the role of Raghu Khanna in the web series, Showtime, shared: “Some actors want to put everything up in the public domain to make their lives seem interesting, and others like to keep their private lives private. None of them is right or wrong. I’ve never had a situation where things have become intrusive. Even the press has been courteous. I have not been trolled [excessively], but I do check what is said about me. [Trolls] are people who probably like criticising, and they have a bone to pick with the world. Sometimes, there’s something bad happening in their own lives. That echoes in what they say about actors, and we become soft targets. So, take it with a pinch of salt.”

Ananya’s a masi

Ananya Panday is a proud aunt, as her cousin Alanna Panday has welcomed her firstborn, a son. Alanna took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn with her husband, Ivor McCray V. “Our little angel is here,” Alanna captioned her reel, while Ananya shared it on her account. Alanna married McCray in 2023 after dating for several years. The wedding was attended by notable names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, and Vidyut Jammwal. Meanwhile, Ananya, whose last screen outing was in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), will next be seen in Call Me Bae, which traces the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, who is disowned by her rich family due to a salacious scandal.